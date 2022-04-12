ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break caused state police to shut down a section of busy road in Andover Tuesday.

Crews were called to the scene on Dascomb Street for reports of the break around 2 p.m., acording to the state police Twitter page.

Drivers often use Dascomb Street as a way to get from Route 93 to Tewksbury.

It is unclear what may have caused the break or if service has been impacted in that area.

Due to a water main break, @AndoverMassPD have closed part of Dascomb Road. Motorists on Route 93 looking to get onto Dascomb to head toward Tewksbury cannot do so at this time and should seek alternate routes. Rt 93 to Dascomb toward Andover is open. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 12, 2022

