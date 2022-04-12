ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break caused state police to shut down a section of busy road in Andover Tuesday.
Crews were called to the scene on Dascomb Street for reports of the break around 2 p.m., acording to the state police Twitter page.
Drivers often use Dascomb Street as a way to get from Route 93 to Tewksbury.
It is unclear what may have caused the break or if service has been impacted in that area.
