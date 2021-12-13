BOSTON (WHDH) - Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes after a water main broke in Brighton Monday.

Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews were called to the scene near 100 Tremont Street shortly before 2 p.m. for reports of the break.

They say residents in the area may experience discolored water. BWSC says it is still safe to use and consume.

BWSC crews on scene in the vicinity of 100 Tremont St. Brighton responding to a possible water main break. Residents may experience discolored water conditions temporarily for the area. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) December 13, 2021

It is unclear when service will be fully restored.

