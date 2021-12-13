BOSTON (WHDH) - Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes after a water main broke in Brighton Monday.
Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews were called to the scene near 100 Tremont Street shortly before 2 p.m. for reports of the break.
They say residents in the area may experience discolored water. BWSC says it is still safe to use and consume.
It is unclear when service will be fully restored.
