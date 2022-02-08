NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes after a water main broke in Natick on Tuesday.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Speen Street around 1 p.m. where crews worked to make the necessary repairs.

A nearby hydrant line burst and the damage was so severe that it caused part of the road to collapse. Speen Street is now temporarily closed in both directions.

It is unclear if service has been impacted in the area.

No further details have been released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)