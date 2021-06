ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers are being urged to seek an alternative route after a tractor-trailer rolled over on Route 125 southbound in North Andover on Thursday morning.

The tractor-trailer rolled onto its side in the area of Holt Road, spilling debris onto the roadway.

Crews are working to clean up the area.

No additional information has been released.

