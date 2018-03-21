Drivers urged to stay off the roads as snow begins in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Wareham was one of the first areas to see snow on Wednesday and officials are warning drivers to keep off the roads.

The town’s emergency management director said he is expecting wind and snow from Wednesday’s storm but not flooding because the Wareham coast faces south, not northeast.

A firefighter in Wareham is still recovering from broken bones when police said he was hit by a hit-and-run driver during the nor’easter earlier this month. Police said this is a reminder for drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary during this storm.

“All we hope is that everybody stays home and we hope that spring comes soon,” said Wareham Police Lt. John Walcek.

7’s Byron Barnett has more on the snow from Bridgewater:

