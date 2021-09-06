LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers are urged to use caution while driving on Interstate 495 as crews remove an overturned vehicle from nearby water in Littleton on Monday morning.

The overturned vehicle is by I-495 northbound between Routes 110 and 119, according to the Littleton Fire Department.

Officials have not said how the vehicle ended up in the water.

No additional information was immediately available.

495N between 110 and 119. Use caution in the area while a vehicle is removed from the water. #LittletonMA #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/aRW92gbH0F — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) September 6, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)