Drivers violating hands-free law in Massachusetts to start facing fines

BOSTON (WHDH) - Drivers caught violating Massachusetts’ hands-free driving law will start facing fines.

The law, which prohibits drivers over the age of 18 from using their cellphones or other electronic devices unless it’s in hands-free mode, went into effect on Feb. 23. Those breaking the law were given warnings but as of Wednesday, they will now face fines.

First-time violators will receive a $100 fine. Second-time offenders will get a $250 fine and will also have to attend a distracted driving class. Third-time offenders will receive a $500 fine, must take a distracted driving class and will get a surcharge on their insurance.

Under the law, it is illegal for those under 18 to use electronic devices in any capacity.

