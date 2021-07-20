MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are warning drivers to be prepared for lengthy traffic delays on Interstate 93 in Medford on Tuesday morning after a truck hauling an oversized load struck and damaged a bridge that runs over the highway.

A large piece of metal equipment that was being transported on a flatbed collided with part of the Roosevelt Circle overpass on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 24 on Monday, sending debris from the bridge deck crashing to the ground.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials were brought in to inspect the structural integrity of the bridge and found that the impact of the crash caused extensive damage to an outside beam.

The right two travel lanes and the overpass itself will be closed indefinitely. State police say drivers should be prepared for repairs to impact the morning commute.

Road crews are performing emergency work to remove the beam so traffic can safely be restored underneath the bridge.

As part of the work, an area within the inner part of the Roosevelt Circle rotary will be closed. The eastbound bridge will be reopened when repairs are complete.

MassDOT has deployed message boards for drivers approaching the work zone as far away as the New Hampshire border and also on I-495 and on I-95/Route 128.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible but those traveling on the highway should reduce speed and use caution.

It’s not clear when the work will be completed.

Instead of driving 93 south, take @MBTA_CR – park at Anderson Station, 100 Atlantic Ave, Woburn & take train Tuesday 7/20 at 5:24am,6:08am,6:54am,7:39am,8:24am,9:09am,9:49am. pic.twitter.com/N4vZz6M0mI — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) July 20, 2021

