WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Another weekend of lane closures is underway on the Mass Pike on the Newton/Weston line.

The busy highway is down to one lane in each direction through 5 a.m. Monday. It’s the second shutdown to allow crews room to complete bridge demolition projects.

MassDOT says during the first round of construction, drivers saw the heaviest backups of about an hour on mid-day Saturday. The agency is recommending travelers seek alternate routes in the area.

“People did cooperate last time, travelers were elsewhere we predicted, and still that it’s about four hours of delays if everybody that normally travels that route shows up,” said Jonathan Gulliver of MassDOT. “This is two weekends of delays, so compared what it would be for a traditional project, it would be years worth of delays, so doing it in this manner is really efficient.”

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail line will also shut down service this weekend. Shuttles will replace some service.

