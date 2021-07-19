MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police troopers urged drivers to avoid a stretch of the Expressway in Medford Monday evening after a truck struck a bridge.

Video taken from the scene just before Exit 24 shows significant damage was left behind after the car slammed into the Roosevelt Circle overpass.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials believe the area will remain closed for the remainder of the evening for clean-up and to allow the bridge to be inspected.

There has been no word on any injuries.

State Police are responding to Route 93 South at Roosevelt Circle (EXIT 24) in Medford for a bridge strike. The right two travel lanes on Route 93 South are closed. Roosevelt Circle (Route 28 over Route 93) is closed.



Avoid this area for the remainder of evening. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 19, 2021

No additional information was available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)