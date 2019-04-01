Drivers warned to expect delays as 2-year Tobin Bridge rehab project set to begin

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston traffic, already a nightmare for many commuters, is set to become even more difficult starting Monday evening.

The Department of Transportation is kicking off the Tobin Bridge Chelsea Curves rehabilitation project, a massive undertaking that will close lanes and create congestion for a project that is expected to take 2 years.

“It’s important to note that this is a large and continuous work zone that drivers experience as they travel through the site,” said MassDOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

Lane closures will be in place on the northbound side of the bridge, with two of the three lanes open during the day.

In May, Route 1 in the Chelsea Curves area will see lane closures. Two of the three lanes will be open on the northbound and southbound sides.

“A major point of friction is going to be just as they enter the work zone,” Gulliver said. “That’s where we expect cars will start to cue up.”

MassDOT officials are asking drivers to make changes to their daily commute as the project gets underway.

“We encourage everybody to start making smart travel decisions after we start our lane closure such as building extra time into your commute, using travel tools such as Waze, Google Maps, and Mass 511, and finding the best route times to travel to make it where you need to go,” Gulliver said.

Officials say this work is necessary.

“As always, we appreciate the cooperation and patience of the traveling public and local community,” he continued. “These are necessary repairs being undertaken to improve and maintain the Tobin Bridge and Chelsea Curves, which have had no major overhauls since the 1970s.”

The MBTA will offer additional Blue Line service as well as free Silver Line service to help commuters reach their destination.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)