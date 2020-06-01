Driving road tests resume, but not tourist trains in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New drivers can get their licenses in New Hampshire now that the state has resumed road tests during the coronavirus pandemic, but those hoping to explore the state by tourist train are still out of luck.

Coronavirus developments in New Hampshire:

___

ALL ABOARD?

The owner of the Mount Washington Cog Railway implored a task force Monday to allow his business to reopen, even if it means stopping short of the summit of the Northeast’s highest peak.

Wayne Presby, owner of the 150-year-old tourist train, presented proposed rules to the governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force that include initially limiting passenger car capacity to 50%, requiring passengers to wear face coverings and running separate trains for New Hampshire residents and out-of-staters. By mid-July, capacity restrictions would be lifted, and individuals from any state would be allowed on all trains.

“We also have the ability to offer shorter trips to reduce the time spent by guests in confined spaces,” he said. “If the committee feels it’s inappropriate for us to be taking trips all the way to the summit of Mount Washington, we can limit those to trips only partway up the mountain.”

David Swirk, owner of the Conway Scenic Railroad, said officials there have considered a separate train car for people with underlying medical conditions at greater risk of complications from COVID-19.

“It’s extremely important to at least let us start to open,” he said.

___

ON THE ROAD

The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles is resuming road tests after suspending them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Applicants who have completed all licensing requirements, including passing a written test, can take the road test starting Monday. Other DMV services are available by appointment, online or via drop box service.

Under new rules for driver’s education, classes are continuing online but students can now receive road instruction. Both drivers and students are required to wear masks while on the road, and cars must be cleaned between sessions.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Sunday, 4,651 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 106 from the previous day. Three new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 245.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)