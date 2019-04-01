PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driving school instructor accused of inappropriately touching three female students was released on personal recognizance following his Monday arraignment.

Francis Lane, 76, of Plymouth, pleaded not guilty to four counts of indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or older in Plymouth District Court, a spokesperson for the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said.

Plymouth police investigating claims that Lane inappropriately touched three driving school students while he was an instructor filed a criminal complaint against him.

Lane was ordered to stay away from the victims and any minor children. He was also ordered to not work at the driving school.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 6 for a pretrial hearing.

