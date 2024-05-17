BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driving school owner from Brockton was set to appear in court Friday after he allegedly bribed a road test examiner to issue driver’s licenses to people who did not pass or even take tests at the Brockton Registry of Motor Vehicles, the US Attorney’s Office announced.

Carlos Cardoso’s federal court appearance came after a grand jury indicted him on five counts of honest services mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, the US Attorney’s Office said.

If convicted, Cardoso could face decades in prison.

Prosecutors did not identify Cardoso’s driving school but said he paid cash bribes totaling between $20,000 and $30,000 to a Brokton road test examiner “to misrepresent to the RMV that certain driver’s license applicants had passed their road test when, in fact, they had not.”

In some cases, prosecutors said, the applicants did not even show up to take their test.

“As a result of the fraud, the RMV mailed driver’s licenses to unqualified applicants,” the US Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors in Cardoso’s indictment said the alleged scheme ran from around August 2019 to April 2021. Cardoso would accept payments on or behalf of people with learner’s permits and then use the money to bribe the road test examiner, according to the indictment.

Cardoso was scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m.

