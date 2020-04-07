Drone captures video of Mashpee girl’s massive birthday parade

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - With the coronavirus outbreak forcing people to be socially distant, traditional birthday celebrations have become a thing of the past. But for one Mashpee girl, turning 13 will surely go down as an unforgettable memory.

Andrew McLaughlin’s daughter, Emma Kelley, was supposed to have a big party to mark her thirteenth birthday on Sunday. Unfortunately, she had to cancel due to COVID-19 fears.

McLaughlin said his wife, Beth, planned a surprise drive-by parade with her friends and family to wish Emma a happy birthday.

“The Mashpee police and fire departments also swung through to wish her a happy birthday,” McLaughlin said. “They even sang happy birthday to her over their system. She loved it.”

McLaughlin captured a stunning drone video of the parade that showed dozens of cars driving by as people cheered and tossed gifts to Emma.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)