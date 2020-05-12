Drone delivers 4-year scholarship to recent Boston grad

BOSTON (WHDH) - A recent high school graduate in Boston may not have had a traditional ceremony, but got special delivery of her scholarship.

A drone dropped off a full scholarship to Curry College to Ansley Pena. Education group Scholar Athletes delivered the scholarship.

“You are one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met, one of the most undeterred people I’ve ever seen,” Scholarship Athletes program coordinator Andrew Michelson told Pena.

Pena said she was overwhelmed by the scholarship.

“I’m speechless … I’m very excited, this was definitely my number one choice, to go to Curry,” Pena said. “I’m never going to forget this.”

