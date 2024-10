LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The sky over Lexington lit up Sunday night.

The town was celebrating the upcoming 250-year anniversary of the Battle of Lexington with a historic-themed drone show.

400 drones lit up the night sky with images of Lexington’s history and the American Revolution.

