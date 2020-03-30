Drone video shows ominous sight of vacant Boston streets during coronavirus outbreak

Video courtesy: Michael Holzwarth/ @instah_drone

BOSTON (WHDH) — On a normal day, Boston is one of the most bustling places in America with streets jammed with cars and sidewalks lined with pedestrians, but a strange new reality has taken hold of Massachusetts’ capital city.

Faneuil Hall void of tourists. The streets around Fenway Park quiet. The Boston Common deserted.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned Boston into a virtual ghost town, while drastically changing life as we once knew it. Most businesses are closed, schools are no longer in session, professional sports are on hold, and residents have turned to self-isolation out of fear of contracting the potentially deadly virus.

Michael Holzwarth, 39, shared an ominous drone video with 7NEWS that showed what Boston’s hot spots look like at a standstill.

Holzwarth, a certified drone pilot, posted the video on Facebook with a caption that read, “Wicked Vacant Kid.” His video has been reposted hundreds of times.

Holzwarth said he has also taken drone videos for popular films such as “Knives Out” and “Equalizer 2.”

