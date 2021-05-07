Drone video captured two rare North Atlantic right whales appearing to embrace one another in a hug with their flippers while swimming through Cape Cod Bay.

Photographer Brian Skerry and scientists from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the New England Aquarium witnessed the whales on Feb. 28 in a surface active group, which are known to involve close interactions between groups of the marine animals.

The aerial perspective of these behaviors has rarely, if ever, been captured before, according WHOI and the aquarium.

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, with about 360 left on the planet, the organizations said.

Video courtesy of Brian Skerry of National Geographic Magazine and Michael Moore of WHOI.

