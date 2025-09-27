BOSTON (WHDH) - Drones being used to help locate missing dogs have been shot at twice in Maine this month.

Rob Russell, the owner of 2A TAC Air OPS, travels across the Northeast, helping to find missing people and animals with his three drones.

“With a thermal drone in the right weather conditions, you can cover a huge area of multiple square miles in a relatively short amount of time that would normally take a very large amount of people,” said Russell.

When he was out searching for a missing dog Tuesday, Russell said his drone was attacked.

“We had seen a lot of deer and animals, and I saw a thermal signature, figured it was just another deer. I panned the camera, I saw a gentleman clearly aiming a rifle, and he was firing. He was actively firing at the drone,” said Russell.

The first time one of his drones was shot, Russell said it was hit by a bullet, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

“Almost three years of doing this, and I’ve never had a drone get shot at or hit, and now, of course, this has happened twice in a month,” said Rusell.

Russell warns shooting at drones, even if they are on your property, is a federal offense, and you can be charged with a felony.

“A drone is classified as an aircraft. So if you fire at that, if you aim a laser at that, if you even gesture a firearm at that without firing, that is a federal offense. It’s a very serious offense, and you can go to jail, you can face massive fines,” Russell explained.

Russell said anyone who encounters a drone that makes them uncomfortable should report it to the police.

The FBI is investigating the man who shot at Rusell’s drone Tuesday. Police in Orrington, Maine are looking into the first shooting.

Russell said these incidents will not deter him from continuing his work.

