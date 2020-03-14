Dropkick Murphys announce free live(stream) show on St. Patrick’s Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - For the first time in more than two decades, the Dropkick Murphys won’t be playing a show on St. Patrick’s Day weekend — but they’ll still put on a live performance for what could be their biggest audience ever.

The Dropkick Murphys had been scheduled to play Saturday through Tuesday at the House of Blues, but those shows were canceled due to the coronavirus. So the Boston institution is going to play a free livestream concert on St. Patrick’s Day itself, the band announced on Twitter.

“For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so,” the band wrote. “So we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday – the night of St. Patrick’s Day… We’re going to bring a DKM LIVESTREAM CONCERT to EVERYONE – ALL OVER THE WORLD!!”

The concert will stream at 7 p.m. in Boston — or 4 p.m. on the West Coast, 11 p.m. in London and 12 a.m in Berlin — on the band’s YouTube channel, as well as Instagram and Facebook Live, the band said.

We’re excited to entertain you on St. Patrick’s Day – live from Boston

