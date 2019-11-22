Dropkick Murphy’s headline fundraiser honoring fallen Worcester firefighter

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members lined up around the block Friday night to show their support for the family of fallen Worcester firefighter Lieutenant Jason Menard.

The Dropkick Murphys shipped up to Worcester to headline the fundraiser which has raised over $20,000 so far.

“I feel like our job in these instances is to try to bring a smile to people’s faces where we can, you know,” musician Ken Casey said. “This is the stuff that makes being in a band be worthwhile in our eyes.”

“I think it’s great,” attendee Tony Piltzecker said “For somebody who puts their life on the line for their city. I think it’s a great thing to do.”

Menard, 39, died last week after he and his crew went into a Worcester home to look for a baby possibly trapped on the third floor. He helped two fellow firefighters escape but was unable to get out in time himself.

Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie took a moment out of revelry to remind everyone why they were there — to honor a hero’s sacrifice.

“Jason Menard is a true hero in every aspect of the word,” Lavoie said.

Lavoie also gave an update on the condition of the firefighter Menard is credited with saving. He said that firefighter is doing well but that he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Menard was laid to rest Monday in a scene that has become all too familiar in Worcester.

He is the city’s ninth firefighter to be killed in the line of duty in the last 20 years.

“I just feel like we’ve been through enough,” Kelly Fitzpatrick said. “Every family that has to go through this should be taken care of.”

The guys in the Dropkick Murphys did what they do best at the fundraiser to make sure the families are well cared for.

“We’ve played a lot of them here and it’s always a sad occasion,” Casey said. “Our goal is to maybe help people forget about their troubles.”

A memorial fund has been set up in Menard’s honor to help support his family.

Thank you @DropkickMurphys for coming and playing in Worcester! Your support in honor of Lt Menard is amazing. All members of WFD and the City of Worcester appreciate your support. #WorcesterFireDepartment #WFD #LtMenard #DKM pic.twitter.com/rMD2kZWbhi — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) November 23, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)