Dropkick Murphys livestream St. Patrick’s Day concert while raising money for coronavirus victims

BOSTON (WHDH) - An international pandemic did not stop the Dropkick Murphys from giving fans stuck inside a St. Patrick’s Day concert.

The Quincy Band decided to livestream their concert Tuesday after being forced to cancel their show at the House of Blues in Boston due to coronavirus concerns.

“For the first time in 24 years, we’re not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend,” the band had tweeted. “The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so.”

The Dropkick Murphys took to Facebook, Instagram and YouTube Tuesday night to deliver a unique performance.

“We hope there’s some people watching out there at home,” frontman Ken Casey said. “God bless you guys. Be safe. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to do this this evening.”

They rocked out for nearly two hours while also raising money for the Claddagh Fund, which will help families affected by the coronavirus.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)