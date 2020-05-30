Dropkick Murphys performs at Fenway Park to raise money for those in need during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dropkick Murphys put on a show for fans that was streamed online Friday night from Fenway Park.

The band was the first to perform on the dirt and grass in the infield.

Bruce Springsteen joined the band virtually toward the end of the show, which was put on to raise money for the Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston and Feeding America.

Celebrities made cameos throughout the online show, including comedian Mike O’Malley, to show their appreciation.

“There’s another thing that I love about Ken Casey and Dropkick Murphys and that is that they care about people and that they’ve used their success and their notoriety to constantly give back to those in need.”

