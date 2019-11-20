Dropkick Murphys playing show to benefit family of fallen Worcester fire lieutenant

Al Barr of Dropkick Murphys performs during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Dropkick Murphys are playing a show on Friday night to benefit the family of fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard.

The Quincy-based band is set to perform at the Worcester Beer Garden & Pavilion with 100 percent of funds raised going directly to the Menard family with coordination and assistance from The Greg Hill Foundation.

Tickets for the show are sold out but donations can still be made.

Hundreds of members of the Worcester Fire Department, as well as family and friends, filled St. John’s Catholic Church while hundreds of firefighters from departments around the region lined the streets outside to pay tribute to Menard on Monday.

Menard, 39, died last week after he and his crew went into a Worcester home to look for a baby possibly trapped on the third floor. He helped two fellow firefighters escape but was unable to get out in time himself.

“Lt. Menard heroically and selflessly saved his crew, helping a probationary firefighter to the stairs and then returning to rescue another trapped firefighter, assisting him out the window,” Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said in the moments after Menard’s death.

Menard was a Worcester native who attended Doherty High School and married his high school sweetheart.

