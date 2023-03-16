BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dropkick Murphys are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Boston with a weekend of shows.

The band will kick off the celebration with their first-ever performance at MGM Music Hall Thursday night. They will also perform at MGM on Friday and Saturday nights before moving to the House of Blues on Sunday.

Friday night’s show can be streamed for a small fee.

