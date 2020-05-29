BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dropkick Murphys will be live streaming their performance at Fenway Park for free on Friday.
Frontman Ken Casey took to social media earlier this month to announce that the Quincy band would be performing on the infield diamond at 6 p.m. with no fans in the stands.
The concert will be streamed on the band’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch pages.
“That’s right – we are gonna be the first band in HISTORY to play right on the dirt and grass of the infield diamond – and we will be doing it FREE – for YOU, THE BEST FANS IN THE WORLD,” he wrote. “This free live stream will have NO AUDIENCE in the stands…. That’s another first – no band has ever played a full show in an empty sports stadium !!”
Bruce Springsteen will also be joining the Dropkick Murphys remotely.
The performance will raise funds for Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat For Humanity Greater Boston, and Feeding America. People can donate here.
View this post on Instagram
☘️☘️☘️☘️🤯🤯🤯🤯 We could not be more grateful for this opportunity. Seeing those initials in the @fenwaypark infield grass literally chokes me up a bit 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Repost @dropkickmurphys with @make_repost ・・・ Update from Fenway!! Can’t wait for STREAMING OUTTA FENWAY – FRIDAY at 6PM ET. You can watch it live on our Facebook, YouTube, Twitter , & Twitch pages. Thanks to the Boston tech company PEGA’s sponsorship, the live stream is FREE! Our Fenway show is a charity concert – if you want to support Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston, Feeding America, and the Boston Resiliency Fund – visit Donate.DropkickMurphys.com & to check out merch & posters for the event visit Store.DropkickMurphys.com
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)