BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dropkick Murphys still won’t let the pandemic stop them from celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

The band will livestream a concert, called “Still Locked Down,” on March 17th to celebrate the holiday.

Last year’s St. Patrick’s Day show was also livestreamed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and this will be the band’s third livestreamed show.

