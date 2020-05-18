Dropkick Murphys to stream live concert from Fenway Park with Bruce Springsteen

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dropkick Murphys announced Monday that will stream a live concert from Fenway Park next week and musical icon Bruce Springsteen will be joining in on the action.

The band says they will be performing on the dirt and grass of the infield diamond, while Springsteen will join the show remotely.

The free live stream on May 29 will have no audience in the stands due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“No band has ever played a full show in an empty sports stadium! This means you get to take part in this show with your rowdy kids and neighbors right from your own living room or backyard,” the band said in a Facebook post.

Proceeds from the performance, which has been dubbed “Straight Outta Fenway,” will go to the Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston, and Feeding America.

To make a donation to one of the funds, text “DONATE” to 404-994-3559.

The show is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

