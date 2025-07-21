MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A Canadian man is dead and a drowning investigation is underway at Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, New Hampshire on Sunday.

New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol received a report of a possible drowning on Minister Island just after 1:30 p.m.

Marine Patrol officers responded and assisted members of emergency services with lifesaving efforts on a man, later identified as Jason Lin, 64, of British Columbia, Canada, after he was pulled from the water. Lin was transported to Concord Hospital – Laconia, where he was later pronounced dead.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Marine Patrol officers believe Lin was swimming in the lake when he appeared to become exhausted, went underwater, and did not resurface.

Marine Patrol officers were assisted by members of the Moultonborough police and fire departments, the Meredith Fire Department, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with additional information that may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Marine Patrol Officer Phil Hackmann at (603) 293-2037 or William.P.Hackmann@dos.nh.gov.

