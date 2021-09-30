(WHDH) — A Michigan man drowned before being able to cash a winning lottery ticket that police found in his wallet.

A resident along a private beach in Caseville called police last Friday to report a body, later identified as 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis, had washed ashore near a boat, WJRT reported.

Police grew concerned after finding a winning Club Keno ticket worth $45,000 in Jarvis’ wallet, the local news station added.

Jarvis had reportedly tried to cash his ticket before his death but did not have a social security card that was in good enough shape for the lottery commission to accept.

He applied for another one, which had yet to arrive.

Caseville Police Chief Kyle Romzek says they were initially concerned after learning about Jarvis’ winning lottery ticket but an autopsy showed that Jarvis had injuries consistent with hitting his head on the boat before he drowned.

Romzek believes Jarvis slipped and fell while tying up his boat before hitting his head and ending up in the water.

No foul play is suspected.

Jarvis’ relatives now have the winning ticket.

