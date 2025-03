LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man living in Lawrence was arrested after federal investigators found drugs and several firearms hidden inside a compartment in a wall of the home, according to officials.

Officials said the 33-year-old man was charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs.

Police say he is involved in a North-shore-based drug trafficking ring.

