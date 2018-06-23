Drug bust nabs gun, pills

SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police department says it made a drug bust nabbing 400 Xanax pills.

Police in Seekonk were searching an area motel for a suspect and found the person hiding illicit items in the bed sheets.

Officers seized the pills, 10 grams of heroin, a large amount of cash, and a loaded .380 Caliber handgun.

The unidentified suspect was arrested and is facing several charges.

Seekonk is a town in Massachusetts bordering Rhode Island.

