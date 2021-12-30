BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Drug charges have been filed against two people accused of running a fentanyl trafficking operation out of their Orange, Massachusetts home.

Scott Berry, 44, and Jennifer Pierson, 31, pleaded not guilty to related charges in Belchertown District Court on Wednesday, according to the Northwestern County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers pulled the pair over in their vehicle on Route 202 in Belchertown and arrested them around 8:15 p.m. after watching them leave their Perry Road home and make brief stops in parking lots and driveways in Athol, Orange, Chicopee, and Springfield where they allegedly engaged in interactions consistent with drug sales, the DA’s office said in an official statement.

Berry and Pierson had been under surveillance for months by the DA’s drug task force for several months after authorities reportedly received numerous complaints about suspect drug sales at their Perry Road home.

Investigators seized approximately 1,150 bags of suspected fentanyl, 9 grams of suspect crack cocaine and a single oxycodone pill, the DA’s office said.

Berry faces charges including trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams, distribution of cocaine, and conspiracy to violate a drug law. His bail was set at $2,500.

Pierson faces charges including trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams, distribution of cocaine, conspiracy to violate a drug law, and possession of oxycodone. Her bail was set at $1,000.

Their cases were continued until Jan. 31, 2022, according to the DA’s office.

An investigation into the case remains ongoing.

