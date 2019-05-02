Drug company founder convicted in opioid bribery scheme

Billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics John Kapoor leaves U.S. District Court after being arrested earlier Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Phoenix. Kapoor and other defendants in the fraud and racketeering case are accused of offering bribes to doctors to write large numbers of prescriptions for a fentanyl-based pain medication meant only for cancer patients with severe pain. A judge set bail at $1 million for Kapoor, saying he must wear electronic monitoring and surrender his passports. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

BOSTON (AP) — The wealthy founder of a drug company has been convicted of scheming to bribe doctors across the country to prescribe a highly addictive fentanyl spray.

A jury found Insys Therapeutics Founder and former CEO John Kapoor guilty of racketeering conspiracy on Thursday after 15 days of deliberations.

Four other former employees of the Chandler, Arizona-based company were also convicted.

Prosecutors said Kapoor and the others conspired to bribe doctors to boost sales for the opioid meant for cancer patients with severe pain.

An attorney for Kapoor sought to shift blame onto the company’s former vice president of sales, who pleaded guilty in November.

The others charged in the case have also denied wrongdoing.

Two other high-level executives, who pleaded guilty in the case, testified against Kapoor.

