Drug convict now works with police to help those in need

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man who previously went on the run from police is now working to help the police connect with people suffering from addiction.

Justin Johnston was previously arrested in 2005 on drug charges and even escaped from custody, going on the run for about seven months. Vermont Public Radio reports Johnson has now been sober for about six years and is working with the Brattleboro Police Department as a volunteer intermediary.

Johnson says there was initial hesitation to Project CARE, or Community Approach to Recovery and Engagement, but says he has seen headway in the past year getting people to addiction treatment.

Under the program, some people who are arrested for small amounts of drugs are eligible to have their records expunged if they go through rehabilitation.

