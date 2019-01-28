Billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics John Kapoor leaves U.S. District Court after being arrested earlier Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Phoenix. Kapoor and other defendants in the fraud and racketeering case are accused of offering bribes to doctors to write large numbers of prescriptions for a fentanyl-based pain medication meant only for cancer patients with severe pain. A judge set bail at $1 million for Kapoor, saying he must wear electronic monitoring and surrender his passports. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

BOSTON (AP) — The wealthy founder of a drug company is heading to trial on allegations that he led a scheme to bribe doctors into prescribing a highly addictive fentanyl spray.

Opening statements are expected in Boston’s federal court Monday in the case of Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor and four other former employees of the Chandler, Arizona-based company.

They’re accused of conspiring to pay doctors bribes and kickbacks in order to boost sales for the drug that’s meant for cancer patients with severe pain.

Kapoor has said he committed no crimes and believes he will be vindicated at trial. The 75-year-old stepped down from the company’s board of directors after his 2017 arrest.

Two other high-level Insys executives have pleaded guilty in the case and are expected to testify against Kapoor.

