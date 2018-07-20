(WHDH) — Another drug company is promising to cut prices on some medications.

Merck plans to lower the prices of seven drugs, including Zepatier, a drug for heaptitis-c, by 60 percent.

Other medicines that will become cheaper include Prinivil for high blood pressure and the anti-depressant Remeron.

Merck also says it will not raise the average price of drugs beyond the annual rate of inflation.

This moves came after drug giants Novartis and Pfizer said they are limiting drug-price increases in the United States.

The pharmaceutical industry has been the subject of criticism because of climbing prices.

In May, President Donald Trump issued a blueprint for bolstering competition and reducing regulations in the drug industry.

