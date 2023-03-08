REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Some 16 kilograms of cocaine and a large amount of cash were seized from multiple spots in Suffolk County following a lengthy investigation, according to Massachusetts State Police.

An MSP spokesperson said the seizure came after federal and local authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in Revere on Monday.

Branching outside of the residence, officials found “approximately 16 kilograms of cocaine and a large amount of cash from multiple locations in Suffolk County,” according to MSP Director of Media Communications Dave Procopio.

Procopio noted the total amount of cash added up to $190,750 and was the result of an investigation launched earlier in the year by state troopers assigned to the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County District. The operation had focused on a drug trafficking organization operating in the Greater Boston area.

Police also arrested 52-year-old Humberto “Pancho” Mesa-Gomez on March 6.

The suspect was later arraigned in Chelsea District Court a day later, facing a charge of trafficking a Class B narcotic, over 200 grams.

