A private investigation found the 2019 shooting of David Ortiz was an assassination attempt by a drug lord, the Boston Globe reported Saturday.

A report from Ed Davis, the former Boston Police Commissioner who is now a security consultant, said drug lord Cesar Peralta attempted to assassinate Ortiz in June 2019, when he was shot in the back while eating at a restaurant in the Dominican Republic.

That contradicts findings from Dominican law enforcement, who said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

In a statement, a spokesman for Ortiz said “We are not providing any further comment at this time as any additional information and answers on the motive for the shooting of David Ortiz will come from the legal system in the Dominican Republic and the U-S court systems. People should not forget that David Ortiz is the victim here.”

