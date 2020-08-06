From left to right: Demers, Medeiros, Souza

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were arrested following a drug raid at a hotel in Norton on Wednesday night, police said.

Authorities conducting a search warrant at The Extended Stay America on South Washington Street around 8 p.m. found 24 grams of crack cocaine, 14 grams of heroin or fentanyl, $330 in cash, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, according to Norton police.

The raid led to the arrest of Michael Demers, 56, homeless, for charges of trafficking a Class A substance — heroin/fentanyl and trafficking of a Class B substance — crack cocaine.

Leann Souza, 30, of Middleboro, was also arrested for possession of a Class B substance — Adderall, as well as Nicole Medeiros, 42, of Taunton, on warrants out of Taunton District Court for motor vehicle and drug charges.

