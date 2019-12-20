Drug trafficking investigation in Lynn ends with 37 arrests

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking in Lynn ended with charges against more than three dozen people, officials said.

“Operation No Doze 2,” which was spearheaded by Lynn police, FBI Boston, and the DEA’s New England Division, brought trafficking or distribution charges against 37 people, according to Massachusetts State Police.

“Great collaborative police work to make Lynn’s streets safer,” state police said in a tweet.

The names of those facing charges have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

MSP Gang Unit assisted @LynnPoliceDept and other agencies with Operation No Doze 2, resulting in drug trafficking or distribution charged against 37 suspects. Great collaborative police work to make Lynn's streets safer. @DEANEWENGLAND @FBIBoston pic.twitter.com/HV4acGsLav — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 19, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)