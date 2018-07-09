Drug trafficking suspect arrested in Tewksbury set to be arraigned

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man is expected to be arraigned on drug trafficking charges Monday after 28 grams of cocaine was found during a traffic stop in Tewksbury, officials said.

Samil Munoz, 26, was arrested Friday after the drugs were found during a traffic stop on Radcliff Road, according to a Tewksbury police press release issued Monday.

Muniz is slated to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on a charge of trafficking cocaine over 18 grams.

