Drug tunnel from US to Mexico found in former KFC restaurant

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (WHDH) — Authorities discovered a drug tunnel that began at a former KFC restaurant in Arizona and ended at a home in Mexico.

Homeland Security Investigations and Border Patrol obtained a search warrant for the former fast food restaurant in San Luis and found a tunnel in the kitchen area.

The tunnel was only eight inches in diameter but was 22 feet deep and nearly 600 feet long.

Homeland Security agent Scott Brown says the tunnel was used to smuggle more than 140 kilograms of illegal drugs across the border.

It remains under investigation.