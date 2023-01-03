DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A drugged driver who led police on two overnight pursuits was arrested after Troopers used a tire deflation device to stop his vehicle on Route 3 in Duxbury.

State Police say they took Michael J. Goncalves, 25, of Plymouth into custody after he lost control of his car Route 3 north at 3:11 a.m. Tuesday, several minutes after he drove over stop sticks in the area of Exit 13.

Goncalves was examined at South Shore Hospital and was then transported to the State Police-Norwell Barracks, where he was booked on charges of OUI-drugs, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, number plate violation, excessive window tint, and speeding.

The pursuits began at 1:40 a.m., when a Trooper observed a license plate violation with Goncalves’ vehicle and attempted to stop him on Route 3 south in Kingston. Officials say Goncalves refused to stop and fled at speeds of nearly 100 mph.

Moments later, police say Goncalves exited the highway, heading toward Route 3A in Plymouth. State Police terminated their pursuit and advised Plymouth Police of his route of flight.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., Plymouth Police located the vehicle on Ship Pond Road attempted to stop it. Officers say Goncalves again refused to stop for police and fled.

Several minutes later Goncalves’ vehicle hit stop sticks that were set up on Long Pond Road, but he continued to flee with Plymouth Police in pursuit. The vehicle was lost after it turned onto Beaver Dam Road.

Around 2:56 a.m., a Trooper located the vehicle on Route 3 north in Plymouth and initiated another pursuit. At that time, police say the vehicle appeared to have one flat tire from the previous stop sticks strike.

While a Trooper continued to pursue Goncalves on Route 3 north, other Troopers positioned themselves ahead of him, blocked the off ramp at Exit 13, and laid stop sticks across the highway. The suspect vehicle hit those sticks around 3 a.m. and its tires began smoking.

Police say Goncalves continued to flee on damaged tires for several more minutes at speeds up to 67 mph, before fully losing control, entering the median north of Exit 22, and rolling over.

Goncalves is set to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)