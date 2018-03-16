Drugged driver in OH hits multiple cars before passing out behind the wheel

A drugged driver in Cincinnati, Ohio hit multiple cars before passing out behind the wheel.

The 43-year-old male driver from Indiana was found passed out behind the wheel by Cincinnati Police. Police identified the driver as Dana Dreyling.

Dreyling and his two passengers were all revived by officials after snorting heroin.

Dreyling is now serving a 180-day sentence at the Hamilton County Justice Center after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

There is no word on the current condition of those in the six vehicles Dreyling hit before passing out.

