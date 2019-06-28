Drummers spend 24 hours in a crane above I-93 in NH in support of fallen bikers

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Two local drummers took their act high in the sky over Interstate 93 in New Hampshire for 24 hours in support of the seven motorcyclists who lost their lives in a violent crash.

Justin Spencer and Ryan Vezina of the comedy rock group Recycled Percussion spent 24 hours in a metal cage playing drums and sending out Facebook Live updates to raise money for a memorial dedicated to the seven Jarhead motorcyclists killed in Randolph, N.H.

The pair were hoisted up Thursday afternoon and began their descent back to Earth at noontime on Friday.

“If we had to stay up there for a week we would have,” Vezina said. ‘We’re just overwhelmed with happiness for everybody that came out here to support us.”

Fans, both young and young at heart, stopped to watch the spectacle and opened their wallets to give from their hearts.

“I brought $5 for them,” one little girl said holding the money she had received from the tooth fairy.

The duo are native New Hampshire residents and started their act after high school.

Now, they are a big attraction on the Las Vegas strip.

“The people in New Hampshire are just really special to us and their family,” Spencer said. “So, when you hear an accident like that happens it really puts it into perspective and we wanted to do something special for them.”

The band says they raised over $20,000.

