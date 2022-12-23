STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunk driver crashed into a multi-family home on Hastings Road in Stow Thursday night, according to police.

The SUV did serious damage to the front of the home and inspectors determined that it is structurally unsound, leaving a family of five without a home.

Police say gas and electricity were turned off while firefighters rescued the driver from the vehicle.

The driver is now facing several charges.

