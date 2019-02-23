Drunken driver hits tree, vehicle bursts into flames in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Yarmouth early Saturday morning.

Police responding to the intersection of Buck Island and Winslow Gray Road about 1 a.m. found a severely damaged vehicle up against a tree with the horn continuously sounding, according to Yarmouth Police Chief Steven G. Xiarhos.

Police say the driver, Thomas Kendall, was standing outside of the vehicle with several injuries to his face.

Kendall, who police say was intoxicated at the time of the accident, was attempting to grab items from the vehicle when it burst into flames

Kendall was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for his injuries.

Kendall is facing OUI and several other charges, according to police. His license will be suspended immediately.

