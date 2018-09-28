Drunken driver snaps utility pole, rips down power lines on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Falmouth are investigating a drunken driving crash that snapped a utility pole in half and ripped down several power lines Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Thomas B. Landers Road found a Chevrolet pickup truck that had veered off the road and into the pole, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the driver’s condition.

The crash is under investigation.

No additional details were available.

Drunk Driving Crash on Thomas B. Landers Road. pic.twitter.com/lkDILmxkua — Falmouth Police (@Falmouth_Police) September 28, 2018

